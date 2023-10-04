Where to pre-order the Pixel 8 for the best launch deals

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just went through its official launch event, and each device is available to pre-order. Keep in mind that not all pre-order deals are created equally. This guide will break down each outlet and help you figure out where to get the best pre-order deal on the Pixel 8.

Where to pre-order the Pixel 8

Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are going to be available at a wide variety of retailers, each with its own pre-order offers. Some let you trade your old device in, and if you go down that route, you need to make sure you’re getting the best offer for your old device. Doing that will save you the most amount of money.

Spoiler alert: Best Buy has the best trade-ins for Pixels.

Some stores, like Google, will give you cash back for the purchase. You’ll get even more cashback if you use the Rakuten Chrome extension – you can sign up here. You can also use Google One member status to earn 10% back.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be available at Best Buy and Amazon too. Those options are great for users who want unlocked devices and don’t want to mess with carriers. If you do want to mess with carriers, Verizon and T-Mobile have plans available.

Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8/8 Pro deals

Google Store: Free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro with purchase of Pixel 8 Pro

If you pre-order the Pixel 8 through the manufacturer itself, you’re likely going to get the best deal. Google is offering a free Pixel Watch 2 ($349) or Pixel Buds Pro ($199) with the purchase of a Pixel 8 Pro. Of course, the 8 Pro is going to run you $999, which is quite the jump from the Pixel 8’s starting point of $699.

If you choose to go with the Pixel 8, you can still get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off the Pixel Watch. That brings the new watch down to $149, which is still a stellar deal.

For those looking to trade a device in, the Google Store is going to offer some of the best deals. Here are some offer examples during the pre-order period:

Pixel 7 Pro – $420

Pixel 7 – $325

Pixel 6 Pro – $400

Pixel 6 – $325

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $750

iPhone 14 Pro – $620

Galaxy S23 Ultra – $650

Galaxy S23+ – $550

Galaxy S23 – $550

Keep in mind that these values are for the lowest storage capacity per device.

Best Buy: Free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro with 1 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Similar to the Pixel 8 pre-order deal Google has going on, Best Buy is offering either a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, depending on what phone you get. Best Buy also has some of the best trade-ins currently available, even when compared to Google.

A Pixel 7 Pro trade-in will get you $550 back – over $100 more than what Google will give you for it’s own phone back.

The Pixel Watch 2 will only come with the Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Buds Pro will only come with the Pixel 8. Another detail to note is that the Pixel Watch 2 that comes with the 8 Pro is only available in Matte Black.

Target: Free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro with pre-order

Shockingly, Target is running the same deal as Best Buy and Google. With an 8 Pro pre-order, you get a free Pixel Watch 2. With a Pixel 8, you get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. For fellow Red Card members, this would be a really nice way to rack up some Target points.

Verizon: Trade-ins with existing customers plus free Pixel Watch 2

Verizon is a carrier. That means if you want a free Pixel Watch 2, you might have to sign up with a new plan or upgrade. On top of that, trade-ins are only available to existing customers adding or upgrading their line. If you’re willing to buy an unlocked device, Verizon might not be the best way to get the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.