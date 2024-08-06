 Skip to main content

Google is no longer making Chromecasts and will let inventory run out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 6 2024 - 6:15 am PT
24 Comments

The first Chromecast was announced in July of 2013 with the goal of letting people stream content from phones to televisions. With the launch of the Google TV Streamer, Chromecasts are no longer being manufactured.

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD will remain on sale until inventory runs out, but Google is not replenishing stock after that. 

Google will “continue to support all existing Chromecast devices with ongoing updates.” At I/O 2024, Google detailed a “Home runtime” that allows the Android-powered dongle to act as a hub for Matter devices. That update is coming later this year.

After the original in 2013, Google released a 2nd-generation in 2015 along with the Chromecast Audio. The Chromecast Ultra arrived a year later, with the 3rd-generation launching in 2018. Two years after that the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) arrived and that was followed by the HD version in 2022.

google chromecast audio
Google Stadia Premiere / Founders Edition 4K
white chromecast 2018

Top comment by CaptainUnderpants

Liked by 53 people

My TV may well be capable of streaming, but it has never been connected to my my home network, I'd rather trust Google devices than an app which loses support 3 days after powering on the TV

View all comments

Google no longer believes people need or necessarily want cheap streaming devices. When the Chromecast came into existence in 2013, smart TVs had not yet proliferated. Now, every television has basic streaming and casting functionality 

Google started changing its strategy in 2020. Not only did Chromecast with Google TV add a remote that people were clamoring for, but a full operating system focused on surfacing and recommending content. 

The Google TV Streamer solidifies and finalizes that shift. 

That said, Google not having a sub-$100 streaming device is unexpected, with the gap between the upcoming $99 device and the $29 Chromecast with Google TV HD stark. The company is effectively not competing in that market right now. It remains to be seen whether Google will end up reassessing in the future and making a cheaper Streamer, with the dongle form factor inherently well suited for that.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Chromecast

Chromecast
Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications