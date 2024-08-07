Moto Tag is the first Find My Device tracker that needs its own Android app

The Find My Device network is still in a rough state, but that hasn’t stopped the launch of more new hardware. Motorola recently launched its new Moto Tag, the first UWB tracker for the network, which is also the first Find My Device tracker that asks you to download a separate app.

One of the nice aspects of Find My Device trackers from Chipolo and Pebblebee is that, unlike other third-party trackers, you don’t need to download a separate app. As long as you have Google’s Find My Device app (which you probably do already), you’re good to go. All of the controls and tracking abilities are found within Google’s app.

But that’s not true for the Moto Tag.

There’s a Moto Tag app that you’ll be asked to download during initial pairing of the Find My Device tracker. The app is pretty simple to get up and running. On opening it, your tracker is paired to the app, and then you’re presented with a few options. You can play a sound on the tracker, or launch the full Find My Device app to see the tracker’s location. There’s also a “More” menu that shows your current firmware version – you’ll likely be presented with an out-of-the-box update – and has a toggle for the app’s most important function, the ability to locate your phone.

As Motorola initially announced, the Moto Tag can find your phone by using a double-tap of the Tag’s button to trigger a sound to play on the phone. This works as long as the tracker is within Bluetooth range. And, thanks to this app being readily available through the Play Store, it’s also available to any Android smartphone.

Notably, both Chipolo and Pebblebee have apps on Android too, but you’re not required or asked in any way to use them with each company’s respective Find My Device trackers.

Motorola doesn’t outright require users to download the Moto Tag app, but between the “locate your phone” function and firmware updates being tied to it, it seems like a good idea to download it.

The Moto Tag is available now for $29.99 (or $99.99 for a 4-pack). UWB, the tracker’s biggest feature, is not yet available.

