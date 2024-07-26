Pebblebee’s Find My Device trackers for Android are now shipping immediately

Android’s Find My Device network is off to a bit of a rocky start, but that’s not because trackers are hard to get. In fact, Pebblebee just confirmed that its Find My Device trackers for Android are now shipping immediately and no longer on backorder.

Pebblebee has been, in our testing thus far, the best AirTag-like tracker for Android, but getting one has involved a bit of a wait. Initially, it took as long as a month or two to get a tracker shipped, with the wait going down bit by bit over the past few weeks.

As of today, Pebblebee has confirmed to 9to5Google, the company’s trio of Find My Device trackers are no longer delayed in shipping. All backorders have been fulfilled and new orders are shipping immediately. In the US, orders are delivered within 2-5 days, while they can take 1-2 weeks for international buyers.

Pebblebee does still plan to sell its Android trackers on Amazon as well, where shipping will be even faster, but they’re not available there just yet. The trackers are also available on the Google Store.

Chipolo, notably, is still on a slight delay for its One Point and Card Point. Both are shipping in “early August,” which is around two weeks out, give or take. Presumably, Chipolo will be caught up on demand soon as well.

More on Find My Device:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram