Deals: Google Pixel Fold $550 off, Galaxy A35 $330, Samsung M8 Smart Monitor all-time low, chargers, power banks, more

First straight cash deal on new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at $630 or up to $350 off with trade-in

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting new release in wearables, and we are now tracking the first deal via Amazon. It’s not a huge deal, but it is the very first straight cash discount after the pre-order phase and this is 9to5Toys where every one if your hard-earned dollars counts. If you’re looking to secure one of Samsung’s latest flagship wearables right now, you can secure the Titanium Silver model on Amazon at $629.99 shipped. This is a $650 wearable that’s only seeing a $20 price drop right now, but it’s also the latest and greatest at the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in or want to bundle it with the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro, you’ll want to go directly to Samsung where you can score the buds at up to $62.50 off and land up to $350 in instant trade-in credit.

While just about all of the pre-order offers have come and gone, you’ll want to scope out our feature piece right here if you’re eligible for EDU discounts – pricing can drop even lower even without trade-ins.

Google Pixel Fold drops to its lowest price at $1,249 ahead of the Pixel 9 hardware event ($550 off)

Alongside its Back to school sale with offers on Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and more, Best Buy is now offering a new all-time low price on an unlocked 256GB Google Pixel Fold at $1,249 shipped. This last-minute deal ahead of the upcoming Pixel 9 hardware event shaves $550 off the phone’s $1,800 price tag. Thanks to this 30% discount, the Pixel Fold in the Obsidian colorway is now $50 below our previous mention, fetching the lowest price we have tracked. It will, in fact, drop to $1,149 if you connect with a carrier at Best Buy.

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A35 Android smartphone drops down to $330 shipped today at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 2024 Samsung Galaxy A35 Android smartphone down at $329.99 shipped. This is a regularly $400 handset seeing a solid $70 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Still fetching the full $400 directly from Samsung, this is the second best price we have tracked since its debut stateside in April, having only been beaten out once for a short-lived Prime Day offer at $300. Unless you have the gear to leverage the $200 instant trade-in credit you can score going directly through the Samsung site, this is as good as it gets.

Samsung’s 2024 flagship 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor with Gaming Hub hits $458 all-time low (Reg. $700)

This year Samsung refreshed its Smart Monitor lineup and we are now tracking a deep deal on what is arguably the best of them all. Regularly $700, you can now score the 2024 model Samsung 32-Inch M8 (M80D) Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV down at $467.90 $458.08 shipped. Currently on sale for $550 directly from Samsung, you’re looking at 33% in savings, or over $232 off the going rate via Amazon right now. While you will find some of the more affordable and less premium models on sale down below, this is the latest flagship Smart Monitor from the brand at a new Amazon all-time low.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds FE with ANC and Live Translate fall to $75 today (Reg. $100)

While they might not be the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro that start at $180, Amazon did just drop the latest Galaxy Buds FE Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds down to $74.99 shipped. This deal is live on both the Graphite and white sets. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Samsung, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We did see a couple very short-lived offers several months back at $74 and very quickly down to $70, but this is otherwise on par with the best deals we have tracked on Samsung’s FE set since their debut in late 2023.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers return to 2024 lows at $20 (33% off)

Following this morning’s price drops on the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 Samsung cases, Best Buy is also now offering the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers down at $19.99. You’ll still find the white model down at the $19.99 Prime Day price via Amazon as well, but the black variant has jumped up at over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price of the year at 33% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find and another great opportunity for Galaxy users to scoop a few up.

Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro falls back to Prime Day price at $300 off, Pixel 8a hits new $399 low

We saw a solid price drop on the latest Google Pixel 8a for Prime Day, as well as up to $300 on the flagship pro model…and the deals are back once again (or even lower). Google is launching the new Pixel 9 very soon, but you aren’t going to be getting one of those at $300 off any time soon. Amazon now has Pixel 8 Pro back down at the $699 shipped Prime Day price. Regularly $999, this is a $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and matching Amazon all-time low we spotted for Prime Day. Head below for the return of Prime Day pricing on Pixel 8 as well as a new all-time low on Pixel 8a.

Just for comparison’s sake, the upcoming Pixel 3 will come in two flavors, a 41mm model like the featured deals above and a larger 45mm. The smaller size is expected to carry a $349 MSRP while the larger of two will jump to $399. The LTE versions of both are expected to land at $449 and $499.

Google Pixel 8 deals:

