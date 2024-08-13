Android 15 Beta 4.2 fixes Pixel camera issues, more

Almost a month after the “last scheduled update,” Android 15 Beta 4.2 rolled out earlier today with more Pixel fixes.

AP31.240617.015 with the latest August 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a.

Fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up.

Fixed an issue where a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera.

Fixed a camera issue that was causing low frame rates.

Fixed a camera issue that was causing a crash when changing zoom values.

Fixed an issue with camera saturation.

Fixed an issue that was causing the UI to flicker.

Fixed an issue that was causing the YouTube app to crash.

The last patch in late July fixed a phone calling issue. It comes as the Pixel 9 series runs Android 14. The on-device OTA is 59.01 MB (Pixel 8).

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 4.2.

Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA