 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 series launches with Android 14

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 13 2024 - 10:20 am PT
4 Comments

In a first, Google’s new phones are not launching with the latest version of Android. Instead of launching with Android 15, the Pixel 9 series runs Android 14 out of the box.

When customers unbox the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL next week, it will be running Android 14. Historically, Pixel phones are used to showcase the new version of Android. 

That said, some of the features that debuted during the Android 15 Beta have been backported to Android 14. For example, the tweaked screenshot UI where the preview appears above the new pill-shaped tray with rounded buttons is found on the Pixel 9. With the benefit of hindsight, the new design integrates with the reminders capability in Pixel Screenshots. 

One feature that does require Android 15 is Private space as that requires a bigger change to the operating system. In terms of consumer-facing changes, that is the biggest addition.

All the new Pixel AI features are running on top of Android 14. This includes Gemini Live and the new Gemini overlay that floats over apps, as well as the Pixel Studio image generator. On the camera side, there’s Add me and Reimagine with.

Android 15 will come to the Pixel 9 series in a “Pixel Drop” update, which is what Feature Drops are now called. 

Presumably, this is all due to the first Pixel 9 phones launching about two months early compared to last year. Android 15 is currently on Beta 4.1 and fairly stable for day-to-day usage.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications