Pixel 9 series launches with Android 14

In a first, Google’s new phones are not launching with the latest version of Android. Instead of launching with Android 15, the Pixel 9 series runs Android 14 out of the box.

When customers unbox the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL next week, it will be running Android 14. Historically, Pixel phones are used to showcase the new version of Android.

That said, some of the features that debuted during the Android 15 Beta have been backported to Android 14. For example, the tweaked screenshot UI where the preview appears above the new pill-shaped tray with rounded buttons is found on the Pixel 9. With the benefit of hindsight, the new design integrates with the reminders capability in Pixel Screenshots.

One feature that does require Android 15 is Private space as that requires a bigger change to the operating system. In terms of consumer-facing changes, that is the biggest addition.

All the new Pixel AI features are running on top of Android 14. This includes Gemini Live and the new Gemini overlay that floats over apps, as well as the Pixel Studio image generator. On the camera side, there’s Add me and Reimagine with.

Android 15 will come to the Pixel 9 series in a “Pixel Drop” update, which is what Feature Drops are now called.

Presumably, this is all due to the first Pixel 9 phones launching about two months early compared to last year. Android 15 is currently on Beta 4.1 and fairly stable for day-to-day usage.