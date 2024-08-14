ChromeOS 127 rolling out: More PDF editing, Reading Mode Read aloud

Google is rolling out ChromeOS 127 as a smaller update for Chromebook owners this month. It will be available in the coming weeks.

The Gallery app can now delete or reorder PDF pages “via mouse or by using keyboard shortcuts.” Similarly, a new PDF OCR AI reader in Gallery will use machine learning models to “extract, compartmentalize, and section PDF documents.”

… enabling reading for inaccessible documents, further filling the gap in accessibility for low vision and blind users that use a screen reader.

ChromeOS 127 is starting to roll out the previously announced Read aloud in Reading Mode. It features high-quality text-to-speech with playback controls.

The video (calling) control panel is adding status indicators for Noise Cancellation, Live Captions, Relighting, and Blur. Similarly, “ChromeOS now supports call control buttons on compatible Bluetooth headsets,” like answering, ending, and rejecting calls, as well as muting the microphone.

Speaking of accessories, the Firmware Updates app “now supports updating peripherals that require user action during the update,” like unplugging and replugging.

When an update is available for one of these devices, the user will be guided with clear, step-by-step instructions.

Finally, students will benefit from being able to see Google Classroom assignments by clicking the date in the bottom Shelf. This new panel lists upcoming, due, missing and completed assignments.

Users can see this new feature if they are logged into a Chromebook with an account where they are enrolled in active courses in Google Classroom.

