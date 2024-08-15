You can get over $1,000 off of Pixel 9 Pro XL with these Samsung and iPhone trades

Pre-orders are open now for Google’s new Pixel phones, and trade-in values are better than ever. If you’re looking to upgrade to Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can possibly get it for free with trade-ins of select Samsung Galaxy and iPhone models at Best Buy.

For the Pixel 9 Pro XL in particular, Best Buy is currently offering up to $1,099 off of Google’s new flagship with select trade-in offers. The retailer is also offer the base Pixel 9 for free with trades, with up to $799 in credit.

The biggest trade-in values towards the Pixel 9 Pro XL are found with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Both devices, as long as they’re in good condition, will get you $1,099 in trade-in credits. The smaller iPhone 14 Pro is also eligible for that full credit.

As for the base Pixel 9, you can get the $799 credit with a few other trades including the base Galaxy S23.

Towards Pixel 9 Pro XL Towards Pixel 9 Galaxy S23 Ultra $1,099 $540 iPhone 14 Pro $1,099 $630 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099 $720 Galaxy S23 $799 $799 iPhone 13 $535 $799 Pixel 8 $440 $440 Pixel 8 Pro $625 $625

The Google Store has, for the most part, slightly higher trade-in values compared to Best Buy, but there are some exceptions as the retailer is clearly hoping to get some upgrades going. Keep in mind too that these trade-in values can be stacked with $100-$200 gift cards that you’ll get with the pre-order of Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, respectively.

