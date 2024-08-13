 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 9 series uses the same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as Samsung

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 13 2024 - 12:10 pm PT
The Google Pixel 9 series is here, and one of the biggest upgrades it delivers is the use of a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and it’s the same one used in Samsung Galaxy devices.

In the “Tensor era” of Pixel, fingerprint sensors have always been a struggle. The optical in-display fingerprint sensor that Google uses can work well, but tends to have more issues than other brands.

That should change this year, as Google is switching to an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor across the Pixel 9 series – except the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Google says the sensor is “50% faster” than the sensor used in previous Pixel devices.

Qualcomm confirmed in a statement that the Pixel 9 series is using the company’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor.

Pixel 9 series is leveraging Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 the world’s fastest ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

That’s the same fingerprint sensor series that Samsung uses in its flagship Galaxy devices. There’s no word on what specific iteration Google is using, though. The Galaxy S24 series launched with a slightly newer generation of the sensor earlier this year.

The Pixel 9 series is available for pre-order starting today.

