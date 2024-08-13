Pixel 9 trade-in deals on the Google Store are better than ever

Google is offering some of its highest trade-in values to date on the Pixel 9 series, with deals on the Google Store offering up to $760 depending on what you’re getting.
Trade-in values take the sting out of pricey smartphones, with Android manufacturers leaning pretty heavily into boosted trade-ins to encourage upgrades. Google, though, has never offered the best values, but they seem pretty solid this year.
Across the board, Google Store trade-in values towards the Pixel 9 series are pretty consistent with what you’d get from a private sale. You can get just shy of $700 for a Pixel 8 Pro (base storage) towards one of the new models. If you’re upgrading to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, that puts the cost of the upgrade at about $400.
For older devices, the story is even better. 2021’s Pixel 6 Pro will grab $450 towards a new device, a solid offer for such an old device, especially when selling it privately would be lucky to get more than a couple hundred dollars.
Notably, Google’s trade-in values aren’t dependent on what device you’re buying. Values are the same across the board (including for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold).
Best Buy is also offering solid trade-in values, maxing out at $625 for the Pixel 8 Pro towards a Pixel 9 Pro XL.
|Google Store trade-in value
|Best Buy trade-in value
|Pixel 8 Pro
|$699
|$625
|Pixel 8
|$490
|$440
|Pixel Fold
|$760
|$60
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$540
|$480
|Pixel 7
|$360
|$320
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$450
|$395
|Pixel 6
|$300
|$270
|Pixel 6a
|$225
|$190
|Pixel 5
|$245
|$225
|Pixel 4
|$200
|$50
|iPhone 15
|$480
|$460
|iPhone 14
|$440
|$590
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$635
|$1,099
|iPhone 13
|$320
|$535
|iPhone 11
|$175
|$215
|Galaxy S24
|$400
|$799
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$480
|$1,099
|Galaxy S23
|$320
|$799
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$360
|$490
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|$300
|$130
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|$195
|$50
Compared to last year, these values are much higher. For trading in the Pixel 7 Pro towards the 8 Pro, for example, Google is offering about $280 more. There are also some stand-out values at Best Buy, including getting $1,099 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Pre-orders for the Pixel 9 series are open today and, if it’s anything like last year, trade-in values will likely plummet following open sales.
