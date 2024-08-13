Pixel 9 trade-in deals on the Google Store are better than ever

Google is offering some of its highest trade-in values to date on the Pixel 9 series, with deals on the Google Store offering up to $760 depending on what you’re getting.

Trade-in values take the sting out of pricey smartphones, with Android manufacturers leaning pretty heavily into boosted trade-ins to encourage upgrades. Google, though, has never offered the best values, but they seem pretty solid this year.

Across the board, Google Store trade-in values towards the Pixel 9 series are pretty consistent with what you’d get from a private sale. You can get just shy of $700 for a Pixel 8 Pro (base storage) towards one of the new models. If you’re upgrading to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, that puts the cost of the upgrade at about $400.

For older devices, the story is even better. 2021’s Pixel 6 Pro will grab $450 towards a new device, a solid offer for such an old device, especially when selling it privately would be lucky to get more than a couple hundred dollars.

Notably, Google’s trade-in values aren’t dependent on what device you’re buying. Values are the same across the board (including for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold).

Best Buy is also offering solid trade-in values, maxing out at $625 for the Pixel 8 Pro towards a Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Store trade-in value Best Buy trade-in value Pixel 8 Pro $699 $625 Pixel 8 $490 $440 Pixel Fold $760 $60 Pixel 7 Pro $540 $480 Pixel 7 $360 $320 Pixel 6 Pro $450 $395 Pixel 6 $300 $270 Pixel 6a $225 $190 Pixel 5 $245 $225 Pixel 4 $200 $50 iPhone 15 $480 $460 iPhone 14 $440 $590 iPhone 14 Pro Max $635 $1,099 iPhone 13 $320 $535 iPhone 11 $175 $215 Galaxy S24 $400 $799 Galaxy S23 Ultra $480 $1,099 Galaxy S23 $320 $799 Galaxy S22 Ultra $360 $490 Galaxy S21 Ultra $300 $130 OnePlus 9 Pro $195 $50 Values based on unlocked variants in lowest storage tier towards Pixel 9 Pro XL

Compared to last year, these values are much higher. For trading in the Pixel 7 Pro towards the 8 Pro, for example, Google is offering about $280 more. There are also some stand-out values at Best Buy, including getting $1,099 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9 series are open today and, if it’s anything like last year, trade-in values will likely plummet following open sales.

