Verizon is basically giving away Pixel 9 Pro XL for free to some customers

For some Verizon customers, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is available completely for free thanks to an offer.

Verizon, along with other carriers and retailers, has some pretty good offers around Google’s new Pixel 9 series such as getting up to $800 for trade-ins and doubled memory too. You can also bundle in a Pixel Watch 3 for an extra $5/month.

But, for some customers, the offer is even better.

We’re seeing reports from some Verizon customers that the carrier is offering an $1,199 credit to upgrade to Pixel 9 Pro XL without any strings attached. No new lines, no trade-ins. Just a free Pixel 9 Pro XL to be used on your Verizon line. Some are even seeing this offer without being on Verizon’s latest plans.

This doesn’t seem to be a universally available offer, though. Verizon makes no mention of it on public-facing pages, and some Verizon subscribers (myself included) are only seeing an $800 credit with “Unlimited Ultimate.” This appears to be some sort of targeted loyalty offer, not dependant on your current device. It’s unclear what factors trigger the offer to appear.

Needless to say, it’s a stellar deal to those who are able to get in on it. Are you seeing the offer?

