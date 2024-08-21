Deals: Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro $262, Galaxy S24 $200 off, Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $150 off, more

Today’s deals are now ready go starting with a new Amazon all-time low on the 2024 Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch that has now dropped from the regular $350 to $262. Then it’s on to some notable up to $200 price drops across the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup that are also now shipping with a free $25 Best Buy gift card and sitting alongside one of the lowest prices ever on Samsung Galaxy Buds FE as well as this Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at $150 off the going rate. Head below for all of that and more.

Preorder deals for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached

Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349

Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 trade-in deals on the Google Store are better than ever

Google offering $760 for Pixel Fold trade-ins towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Where to pre-order the Pixel 9 series to get the best deal and up to a $350 gift card

New Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch with up to 45-day battery drops to $262 Amazon low

Update: The price on Amazon has now dropped even more to the lowest we have tracked at $261.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350, this applies to both the Obsidian and Slate colorways.

After first being unveiled this past May, we are once again tracking all-time low pricing on the new Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch. Regularly $350, you can land on in the Obsidian or Slate colorway down at $297.99 shipped. This is matching our previous mention from Amazon at $52 off the going rate. You can, in fact, get it for a touch less ($0.50 less to be exact) without the Amazon Prime shipping direct from the Mobvoi site.

As you’ll know from our coverage on the Obsidian and the Slate variant that debuted shortly there after in June, the Enduro is a refreshed take on the original Ticwatch Pro 5 with updated hardware and a higher-end band.

Score up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy S24/Ultra and land a $25 Best Buy gift card in the process

Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from $799 shipped, down from the $1,000 it usually fetches and is currently going for directly from Samsung. Amazon has all four colorways selling for $799, but Best Buy is offering them for $799.99 with a FREE $25 gift card attached for folks with a My Best Buy membership (you can sign up right here for free before making your purchase). This delivers an effective savings of $225 and is the best overall deal we are tracking right now on the larger plus model. These offers are also joined by price drops on the standard S24 and the Ultra model below.

More Samsung Galaxy S24 deals:

Samsung’s regularly $100 Galaxy Buds FE with Live Translate drop down to $62 today

We have seen the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds FE drop to $70 at Amazon, and more often to $80 or so directly from Samsung, but Woot has them down at $61.99 Prime shipped today with the full 1-year Samsung warranty in tow. A $6 delivery fee will apply for folks without a Prime membership. Regularly $100, this set is currently fetching $80 direct for 20% in savings, much like over at Amazon, but Woot has them both beat by a solid margin right now. Today’s deal is $9 under the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon to deliver the best we can find from a trusted retailer.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5i with a 14-inch touchscreen is down to $349 today ($150 off)

Alongside its now live Tech Fest sale with up to $900 discounts on Windows laptops and MacBooks, Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $349 shipped. That’s straight up a $150 discount on a Chromebook that regularly fetches $499. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we tracked for this laptop a couple of months back in June. The same Chromebook also happens to be on sale directly from Lenovo at a higher $369 right now. Head below for more details on this fairly new Chromebook with Google’s new Chromebook Plus features.

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

Samsung’s UWB Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker at $21 Prime shipped, or 4 for $70 (30% off)

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Save a massive $360 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and score a $25 gift card too

Best Buy is now offering even deeper deals on the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as part of its Tech Fest sale with bonus $25 gift cards attached. The 256GB model is now back down to $939.99 shipped, but the 512GB configuration is where the serious value is here today $959.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $260 off on the 256GB and the elevated 512GB model is now seeing a massive $360 price drop. This is significantly lower than the $150 discounts we saw at Samsung recently and some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. And that’s before you consider the fact that you’re landing a FREE $25 Best Buy gift card with purchase providing you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership before hand.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

New Pixel 9 Case releases

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra leather/rubber straps from $15

More OnePlus back to school deals:

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]