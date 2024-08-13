 Skip to main content

Google offering $760 for Pixel Fold trade-ins towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Aug 13 2024
Trade-in values take the sting out of the cost of a new smartphone, but if you’re hoping to upgrade from last year’s Pixel Fold to the drastically improved Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you’ll be shelling out over $1,000 to do so.

Like its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold costs $1,799, and it certainly looks to be worth more of that cost compared to last year’s model. However, there’s no “cheap” way to make the jump, as Google’s trade-in values are a little bit lacking.

Through the Google Store, the maximum value you’ll get for trading in a Pixel Fold towards a Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $760. That’s for both the 256GB and 512GB variants, assuming they’re in good condition. That leaves the remaining cost at $1,039 for the new generation.

$760 is the maximum trade-in value you’ll find across the entire Pixel 9 series lineup, in fact, with the Pixel 8 Pro worth $699.

Notably, trade-in values can stack on top of Google’s offer of $350 in Google Store credit with the device, a credit which can be used for cases, accessories, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and anything else in the Google Store.

Google Store towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Pixel Fold$760
Galaxy Z Fold 5$540
Galaxy Z Fold 4$450
Galaxy Z Fold 3$360
Pixel 8 Pro$699
Pixel 8$490
Pixel 7 Pro$540
Pixel 6 Pro$450

For comparison, Samsung offered Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners $1,200 to move up to the Fold 6, and $1,000 for the older Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s likely because the majority of Samsung’s foldable customers are its previous buyers, though.

Google’s values are also way better than Best Buy, where trading in a Pixel Fold for the new model gives you a mere $60.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for pre-order now and ships starting on September 4.

