 Skip to main content

Google Chat adds support for IFTTT integrations

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 26 2024 - 9:50 am PT
0 Comments

Google Chat now integrates with IFTTT (if this, then that) to power various automations. This is available for both Google Workspace and personal accounts. 

As announced at Cloud Next 2024, “IFTTT integration enables users to automate Chat with 1,000+ of today’s most popular apps.” After signing in with your Google Account, Triggers include:

  • New message in space
  • New member in space 
  • New space added

The available Actions are:

  • Post to a space
  • Add member to s space
  • Create a private space
  • Update space description 
  • Update space guidelines

Google’s example for how you’d use IFTTT is more for teams and enterprise accounts: “…Chat users can now set up workflows, like sending an onboarding email to a customer that’s added as a new member to a space, or sending a message to a space when a new file is added to a Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box folder.” 

Using the integration, Chat users can also stay up-to-date on all of their communities by having new Discord, X, and Facebook mentions or tags automatically posted to a space. 

This is available now for “all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.”

Other Google Workspace services available on IFTTT include Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks.

Google Chat is also adding support for the UKG Flow app, which has to be enabled by Workspace admins. 

More on Google Chat:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Workspace

Google Workspace
Google Chat

Google Chat

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications