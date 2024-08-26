Google Chat adds support for IFTTT integrations

Google Chat now integrates with IFTTT (if this, then that) to power various automations. This is available for both Google Workspace and personal accounts.

As announced at Cloud Next 2024, “IFTTT integration enables users to automate Chat with 1,000+ of today’s most popular apps.” After signing in with your Google Account, Triggers include:

New message in space

New member in space

New space added

The available Actions are:

Post to a space

Add member to s space

Create a private space

Update space description

Update space guidelines

Google’s example for how you’d use IFTTT is more for teams and enterprise accounts: “…Chat users can now set up workflows, like sending an onboarding email to a customer that’s added as a new member to a space, or sending a message to a space when a new file is added to a Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box folder.”

Using the integration, Chat users can also stay up-to-date on all of their communities by having new Discord, X, and Facebook mentions or tags automatically posted to a space.

This is available now for “all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.”

Other Google Workspace services available on IFTTT include Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks.

Google Chat is also adding support for the UKG Flow app, which has to be enabled by Workspace admins.

