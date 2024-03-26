Google Chat rolling out voice messages for Workspace

As previewed last year, Google Chat is rolling out the ability to record and send voice messages. However, at launch, they’re only available for paid Google Workspace accounts.

When you open a conversation in Google Chat for Android and iOS, the grayed out send icon next to the photo/gallery button has been replaced by a microphone. The feature is given a prominent position in the UI instead of being placed in the ‘plus’ menu at the left.

Tapping starts recording with no need to hold down on the mic as a “live waveform visualize[s] your voice” alongside a timer. You can play it back before sending or delete to try again.

The sent message appears in direct messages, group chats, and Spaces as a waveform housed by a pill-shaped container. Other users can quote, react, and reply to it like any other Chat message. Google says it “will be enabling transcription for voice messages in the coming months.”

Recording is currently available on mobile “with web support coming soon.” Voice messages in Google Chat have been a “highly requested feature.”

Sending a voice message instead of typing enables you to save time, convey more information, and emphasize the most important information for the message receiver.

At launch, Google Chat voice messages are available for Workspace Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus. Free and cheaper accounts are currently left out. It’s rolling out starting today and will be available over the coming weeks.

