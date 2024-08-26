 Skip to main content

Supposed Pixel 9a images leak hinting at removed camera bar, boxy design

Damien Wilde  | Aug 26 2024
We’re still collecting thoughts after the Pixel 9 launch, but a new leak of supposed Pixel 9a images gives us an idea of what the new A-series devices could offer.

Images shared in a now-deleted post on a private Vietnamese Pixel fan Facebook group and then shared by ShrimpApplePro on X (formerly Twitter) hint that we could see a minor divergence in the mainline and A-series lineup in the future.

Firstly, it’s worth taking these images with a huge grain of salt. There have been very few leaks or information available on the Pixel 9a. As always seems to be the case with early leaks, these images do not always frame well or at the highest resolution. That said, if they are indeed accurate, then it seems that Google is going to flatten out or simply remove the camera bar from the Pixel 9a.

Pixel 9a leak
Pixel 9a leak

A dual camera with a glossy ring around the setup mimics the Pixel 9 series rounded floating camera bar. The LED flash is off to the right side and not contained in this section. However, these leaked images hint that the Pixel 9a camera system might sit flush with the frame rather than protrude from the back of the device. This would be the first major design that hasn’t jumped from the mainline lineup to the A-series since the Pixel 4a shipped with a single-camera system. The removal of the camera bar could help separate the lineup and offer cost savings.

This leak also suggests that the Pixel 9a will—as you might have expected—adopt the boxy aesthetic of the Pixel 9 series. There are flat side rails, and the SIM tray looks like it is moving down the bottom bezel like the latest flagship lineup. It’s tough to tell if the display bezels are uniform on all sides, but the screen edges are quite pronounced compared to the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

The only other notable aspect is the color. While the lighting of this leak makes it hard to tell, the Pixel 9a image looks like it has a matte backplate and mate side rails. It wouldn’t be unusual for Google to do that this time around, either.

It’s not clear when we’ll see the Pixel 9a, but this could be the earliest we’ve seen an upcoming Google device leak to date.

ShrimpApplePro also shared further information that the Pixel 9a could be released at the “end of this year,” and it’ll come in up to 4 colors, including a “silver” option. Again, we would take this information with a grain of salt, given that the Pixel 8a was only launched a couple of months ago ahead of Google I/O.

What do you think of these potential early leaks? Let us know in the comments section below.

