Pixel Screenshots and Studio are officially available in these countries

When Google rolls out AI features, it starts in a few countries before expanding, and that’s the case with Pixel Screenshots and Studio on the Pixel 9 series.

Pixel Screenshots

As of launch, Pixel Screenshots “on the Pixel 9 and later phones” is officially available in English in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, India, Ireland, Singapore, and Malaysia.

For reference, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are sold in these Google Store countries and India: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States (except Puerto Rico). Pixel Screenshots is available in 8 of those 23 countries.

You have to be “18 years or older and have a valid personal Google Account active on your phone to access AI features. All AI features are disabled if you use an ineligible account.” Additionally, work and school accounts aren’t supported.

During the setup process, you’re prompted to “Turn on” the ability to “Search your screenshots with on-device AI.” Alternatively, you can open Pixel Screenshots, tap the Settings gear icon in the top-right corner, and tap the toggle. If you turn off that preference later, you’re asked if you want to “Delete all AI summaries and metadata.” As a reminder, you can use Pixel Screenshots without AI as a more dedicated place for captures than Google Photos or Files by Google.

Pixel Screenshots will then download its model, which has to be done over Wi-Fi. You also have to make sure the following apps are fully updated via the Play Store:

Pixel Studio

Meanwhile, Pixel Studio has the same country availability as the Screenshots app: “on the Pixel 9 series in English in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, India, Ireland, Singapore and Malaysia.”