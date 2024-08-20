Google Pixel adds Arsenal and Liverpool FC wallpapers

Last August, Pixel became the official phone of Arsenal and Liverpool Football Club, with Google now marking the sponsorship with some new wallpapers.

Pixel phones and tablets now have two new collections in Wallpaper & style > More wallpapers. Each album has eight backgrounds. These Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC wallpapers are not limited to newer Pixel devices.

For Arsenal FC, there’s: Gunners’ Night, A Night at the Arsenal, Gunners’ Eclipse, Arsenal Men, Arsenal Women, Home of the Gunners, Arsenal Revolution, and Arsenal’s Heart.

For Liverpool FC, it’s Núñez, Virgil, Red Reign, Shades of red, This is Anfield, You’ll Never Walk Alone, Anfield Awaits, and Fortress Anfield.

The stadium shots are quite nice, with Pixel also the official mobile phone of the England team. There are various videos of the players using various Pixel features like Magic Editor, Live Translate, Best Take, and Circle to Search.

Meanwhile, Pitchside with Pixel shows behind-the-scenes coverage from match days.

