You can now buy almost every NFL team’s official Galaxy Z Flip 6 case

Samsung is still offering official cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The newest additions include Flipsuit cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 showcasing the logo of almost every NFL team.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung introduced a new sort of official case. The idea was to make the Z Flip 6 more of a fun device, so naturally, Samsung began developing colorful cases that house NFC chips to interact with the phone.

Samsung’s NFL Flipsuit cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 each hold an NFC tag that activates a special wallpaper on the foldable phone’s outer display. Depending on the case, a different wallpaper will appear. In the instance of these NFL cases, the team’s logo appears on the screen. It’s a cool little touch to an already personalized case.

At first, Samsung released only a handful of NFL-themed cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Recently, that was addressed and the Samsung store shows a ton of different options. Because Samsung’s search feature is a little iffy, it’s hard to tell how many teams were added. It looks like a large majority of teams were included, though we could be missing some.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 NFL cases cost $80, which isn’t really a bargain. However, official cases usually fit a little better, and no other case carries special tags with animated wallpapers. Whether that justifies the price, we’re not sure.

