Samsung now rumored to launch Android 15 beta in September; don’t hold your breath

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 21 2024 - 7:20 am PT
After missing its original planned release date, Samsung is now rumored to launch its One UI 7 beta program with Android 15 in September, but there’s reason to be hesitant.

Samsung was initially expected to launch its One UI 7 beta program towards the end of July, a date that’s obviously come and gone at this point. The reason for the delay, it’s been reported, is that Samsung is waiting on the rollout of its One UI 6.1.1 update before pulling the trigger on the beta program. As of earlier this month, the update had been delayed “indefinitely.”

The folks over at SamMobile, in a post on Twitter/X, say that Samsung is now aiming for a September release for One UI 7 with Android 15. That’s just for the beta, though.

Oddly, the post says that Samsung will expand “the rollout of One UI 6.1.1” to “many more countries.”

Samsung has yet to announce the launch of One UI 6.1.1 for anything outside of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, and the update hasn’t actually landed for devices yet. The outlet claims that the rollout has started on the Galaxy A34, but offers no evidence to back up that claim. In fact, a screenshot of the Galaxy A34’s update (which enables Circle to Search) directly references the update as One UI 6.1, not One UI 6.1.1. Somewhat aggressively, the outlet affirms that it is One UI 6.1.1 but “shown differently.”

It’s a rather confusing situation, especially seeing as Samsung generally touts the rollout of a new One UI version in press releases before the update actually commences. Again, we’ve heard nothing on that thus far.

In any case, September seems like a reasonable timeline on Samsung’s part for this beta to be released, and we definitely expect Samsung to debut and subsequently ramp up the rollout of One UI 6.1.1 in the near future – it just hasn’t started yet. So, while this latest rumor could be true, it’s worth taking with a grain of salt (or a packet).

