Samsung’s Android 15 update has reportedly been delayed ‘indefinitely’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 7 2024 - 8:07 am PT
After missing its initially expected release date, Samsung’s Android 15 update seems to be looking at a much later launch, as sources claim it has been delayed “indefinitely.”

Samsung has been working on its Android 15 update, with One UI 7, behind the scenes for a while now, and the update was expected to be unveiled publicly late last month. But that initial date came and went without a launch, despite many leaks revealing what Samsung’s updated skin would bring to the table.

Some sources suggested that Samsung was holding back One UI 7 for the sake of the One UI 6.1.1 rollout, which has also yet to begin. However, it seems like it may be more than that.

Reliable sources Ice Universe and Chun Bhai say that Samsung has delayed the launch of One UI 7 and in turn, the company’s Android 15 update more than previously thought. Ice says Samsung has no plans to launch the beta “in the near future,” while Chun Bhai says it was “delayed indefinitely” by Samsung, adding that there is “low confidence” it could even launch in August.

Why the delay? There have been passing mentions of bugs and issues with the update, but it does seem like a considerable portion of the holdup is simply due to the delayed rollout of One UI 6.1.1. Whatever the case, it also comes as Google seems to be slightly delayed on the launch of Android 15 as well. The company’s upcoming Pixel 9 lineup will reportedly launch with Android 14, while the August patch just went out based on Android 14 as well, implying it won’t arrive until at least September.

