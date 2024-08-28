Google Keep and Tasks Gemini Extensions coming soon to more devices 

In addition to Live and the floating overlay panel, the Pixel 9 series debuted the Google Keep and Tasks Gemini Extensions.

Going to the Gemini app > account menu > Extensions page on the Pixel 9 reveals how @Google Keep and @Google Tasks are now part of the Google Workspace entry.

The Gemini Extension for Google Keep lets you create notes/lists, add items to existing lists, find content from notes/lists, and use them in a conversation:

Create a note called [note name]

Create a list called [list name] with [item 1, item 2, …]

Make an outline for [topic] > @Google Keep save this.

Find a recipe for [dish] and create a list of the ingredients in Keep.

Add [item 1, item 2, …] to my list called [list name]

Do I have any notes related to [topic]?

Find my [list name] list

Show all my lists about [task, event, goal, …]

Help me create a [song, story, …] based on my Keep note called [note name]

Suggest a [dish, activity, …] from the items in my [list name] list

However, it cannot: Modify a note, Delete notes and lists, Share notes and lists, View images and drawings, or Add an image.

Meanwhile, you can add, show, and update reminders with the Google Tasks Extension:

Remind me on [date] at [time] to [task].

Remind me at [time] to call [name].

Add [task] in my to-dos

When does [movie name] come out? > Remind me 1 week before that to buy tickets for it.

What are my upcoming tasks?

What are my to-dos for [time, date]?

What are my tasks related to [topic, activity, event]?

What are the tasks I need to get done this week?

Change the date of [task name] task to [date].

Mark [task name] as done in Tasks.

Change the name of task [task name] to [task name].

Delete my tasks about [topic, activity, event].

The most interesting capability lets you “take a photo of a list of things” and append the following command: “Add the items from this image to my to-dos for [time, date].”

Officially, Google says these two Gemini Extensions are “available in English only and on a limited number of devices.” They indeed enabled on a per-device basis as we’re only seeing them on the Pixel 9, with other devices on the same Google Account or gemini.google.com not offering them.

The company plans to “gradually release these features to more devices and languages soon,” with this specific device approach quite interesting.