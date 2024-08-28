Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL are $400 off with six months of free service at Mint Mobile

Google’s new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are now available at Mint Mobile with big discounts and free cellular service too.

Mint Mobile, now owned by T-Mobile, is offering the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL for $400 their respective $799 and $1,099 retail prices. The limited-time offer applies for new customers porting their phone number to Mint when they buy the device through Mint as well as purchase at least six months of cellular service.

Alongside the $400 discount, Mint will also throw in an additional six months of service with the purchase.

That means you can get a Pixel 9 and a year of cellular service for as little as $489. Even with an unlimited data plan, the cost is still under $600 and, again, that’s including a full year of cellular service. The same discounts also apply to Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the phone itself dropping to $699 and the 5GB plan costing an additional $90 (in total) for a year of service or up to $180 for unlimited data.

Mint offers service on Pixel 9 devices both with a physical SIM or an eSIM. You can also trade-in an old device for a further discount.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Mint will be carrying the smaller Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but we’d assume similar offers will be on the table if either device comes to the carrier. There’s a similar offer available for Pixel 8a, but it ends up being the same price as the Pixel 9, the latter being a far better value.

