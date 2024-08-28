Upgrade paths: Pixel 7 Pro vs. 9 Pro – big leap or small improvements? [Video]

If your cell plan has ended and you’re considering an upgrade, is it worth switching from the Pixel 7 Pro to the Pixel 9 Pro? Here’s everything you need to know.

After a couple of years the Pixel series is almost unrecognizable. Even since the Pixel 7 Pro was released, we’ve seen lots of things resolved with the Pixel 8 series. An earlier-than-usual launch means you might not be due an upgrade for a little while longer, but you can at least get an idea if the jump from Pixel 7 Pro to Pixel 9 Pro is the right one for you – and your bank balance.

Hardware and design

Aside from the obvious design changes, the Pixel 7 Pro can really hold its own in 2024. It may not be the most powerful, but given the minor enhancements to Tensor since 2021, you’re not gaining masses of smartphone grunt out of the gate with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL.

You might not notice immediately that the Pixel 7 Pro has a marginally higher resolution display than the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. The pixels per inch rating is quite a bit lower, but side-by-side, it’s easy to see that the 9 series has a better-quality display panel with a higher maximum brightness. The smaller, uniform bezels are another reason the Pixel 9 Pro screen stands out among the crowd.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Size 6.7-inches 6.3-inches 6.8-inches Dimensions 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm

(6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) 152.4 x 71.1 x 7.6 mm

(6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in) 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (6.41 x 3.02 x 0.33 in) Display 1,440 x 3,210 pixels / 120Hz / LTPO OLED / Gorilla Glass Victus / 512 ppi / 1,500 nits 1280 x 2856 pixels/ 120Hz / Super Actua LTPO OLED / Gorilla Glass Victus 2 / 489 ppi / 3,000 nits 1,344 x 2,992 pixel / 120Hz / Super Actua LTPO OLED / Gorilla Glass Victus 2 / 486 ppi / 3,000 nits Chipset Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 RAM 12GB 16GB 16GB Storage 128 / 256 / 512GB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 TB Battery 5,000mAh 4,700mAh 5,000mAh Rear Camera 50MP wide / 12MP ultrawide / 48MP 5x telephoto 50MP wide / 48MP ultrawide / 5x 48MP telephoto 50MP wide / 48MP ultrawide / 5x 48MP telephoto Front-facing Camera 11.1MP 42MP 42MP Biometrics Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock Colors Obsidian / Snow / Hazel Obsidian / Porcelain / Hazel / Rose Quartz Obsidian / Porcelain / Hazel / Rose Quartz Weight 212g 199g 221g IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP68

Physically, the Pixel 7 Pro also has more in common with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It is a little thicker and taller, but the boxy Pro series includes nips and tucks to save space. You have choices this time around, too, with the smaller version. The upside is that you are not penalized for choosing the smaller Pixel 9 Pro over the XL.

The Pixel 9 Pro has faster and more accurate unlocks than the Pixel 7 Pro because the optical scanner has been ditched in favor of an ultrasonic reader. In tandem with the improved Face Unlock, getting into your device has never been faster and more secure on a Tensor-powered Pixel.

Software and performance

Because Google has opted to build upon the Tensor processor rather than aim for major upticks in performance each iteration, you might not see a huge difference when using the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro day-to-day. This is particularly important if you want to see generational leaps.

Sadly, you won’t get that here. Instead, it’s more refinements and enhancements to improve AI-powered functions. Apps can load a little quicker, but generally, things are not a major forward step. It’s more of a shuffle forward in the kind of generalist tasks. Gaming is still right in the middle of the pack, too.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro/9 Pro XL Software Shipped with Android 13 Shipped with Android 14 Features In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Photo Unblur

Cinematic Blur

VPN by Google

Cough and snore detection In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Google One VPN

Titan M2 chip

Gemini Nano

AI wallpapers

Circle to Search

Add Me

Pixel Studio

Pixel Screenshots

Satellite SOS (US only)

The core Android 14 experience is identical across the entire device lineup. If you have no intention of using AI functions such as Pixel Studio, Zoom Enhance, Pixel Screenshots, or even camera features like Add Me, then you won’t miss out on anything that the Pixel 7 series can’t already do.

Where you might see value added is the super long support window of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. The Pixel 7 Pro is slated to get one more major update after Android 15. So you’ll get Android 16 on or before October 2025. Then it’s just security patches until October 2027. Google is still banking on providing 7 years of Android version updates on the Pixel 9 series until August 2031. That supposedly includes OS updates too, so you should factor in the value-add on the support window.

Battery

The Pixel 7 Pro may now be seeing some increased battery wear and tear, which gives the Pixel 9 Pro some distinct advantages. However, the newer handset in tandem with some minor changes to the Tensor G4 efficiency levels means you are probably going to get improved lifespans.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Battery Size 5000mAh 4700mAh 5000mAh Charging Speed 30W wired (23W actual)

23W Qi wireless 45W wired (27W actual)

23W Qi wireless 45W wired (37W actual)

23W Qi wireless

Google has finally improved the wired charging speeds on the Pixel 9 series, so when you do see lower percentage figures after a day of usage, you can top up much faster. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has 37W wired charging with supported USB PD power bricks, including the updated 45W official Google charger.

For what it’s worth, the standby time of the latest Pixel 9 series is way better than the best day you’d have with the Pixel 7 Pro.

Camera

Although the camera hardware has been upgraded and improved since 2022, the Pixel tuning remains fairly similar across the board. That said, the Pixel 9 Pro has a better starting position for camera quality than the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL Main Sensor Samsung GN1

50MP

f1.9 aperture 50MP

f1.7 Secondary Sensor Sony IMX 386

12MP ultra-wide-angle

f2.2 aperture

126° FOV 48MP ultra-wide-angle

f2.2

125.8˚ FOV Tertiary sensor Samsung GM5

48MP telephoto

f3.5 48MP 5x telephoto

f3.5 Front-facing Sensor Sony IMX 663

11.1MP

f/2.2 42 MP

f/2.2 Camera hardware features OIS, EIS, PDAF OIS, EIS, PDAF Camera Software Features 30x zoom

Macro Mode

Guided Frame

4K UHD 60fps (all lenses)

10-bit HDR10 Video

Real Tone 2.0

Cinematic Blur Super Res Zoom up to 30x

Guided Frame

8K at 30fps (Video Boost)

4K UHD 60fps (all lenses)

10-bit HDR10 Video

Super Res Zoom Video up to 20x

Real Tone

Magic Editor

Best Take

Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Audio Magic Eraser

Zoom Enhance

The main sensor’s faster aperture, in tandem with an improved ultrawide, is enough of a reason to consider a camera upgrade. However, these are just the tip of the iceberg. The Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL and the Pixel 7 Pro are miles apart when it comes to added functions and zoom capabilities, in particular. Even the selfie camera is a major step up with a 42MP sensor.

8K video recording, Night Sight and Panoramic photo enhancements, Audio Magic Eraser, Video Boost, Add Me, Reimagine, and all the little performance tweaks are great additions to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. You still get solid photographic output from the Pixel 7 Pro, it just doesn’t quite hit the heights of Google’s latest and greatest.

Pixel 7 Pro vs. 9 Pro: Is the upgrade worth it?

About upgrading: 9to5Google often gives specific product recommendations. Sometimes, we may suggest not upgrading, due to various reasons including, but not limited to: increased device cost, negligible performance gains, or environmental impact. Whether to upgrade is always your call, but our aim is to help you make as informed a decision as possible.

There are many reasons to switch from the Pixel 7 Pro to the Pixel 9 Pro, namely, if you want a smaller flagship-level Android phone. The reduced dimensions of the Pixel 9 Pro are a great selling point and help set the Made by Google lineup apart from competitors this year.

Because Google has continued to refine and reposition, the Pixel 7 Pro isn’t a million miles off the Pixel 9 series in terms of performance and experience. However, you’ll need to work out if the lack of AI features will inhibit your day-to-day life. For most people, missing out on Pixel Studio or Pixel Screenshots isn’t going to be a huge loss.

