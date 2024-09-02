Pixel Thermometer app getting body temperature support in Europe

At the start of this year, Google added body temperature support to the Pixel Thermometer app in the US, with an expansion to Europe now set to arrive.

Once available, Object temperature in the homescreen of Pixel Thermometer is joined by Body temperature.

The set-up process lets you connect Fitbit and log your temperature. Voice assist guides you through the 4-second process of placing the phone very close to your forehead and then moving it to your left/right temple.

A Temperature guide has you choose an age range — 3+ years, 3-36 months, or 0-3 months — but this can be disabled in settings to make the process a little bit faster.

You have the option to “Save” your measurement to a “Recent results” page that is kept for seven days. From here, you can “Save to Fitbit,” with the Fitbit app > FAB providing a direct shortcut to Pixel Thermometer.

The UI is identical from last year and does not pick up the live camera preview — which you wouldn’t see anyways when taking a self-measurement — added to Object temperature on the Pixel 9 Pro series. It’s not available on the Pixel 8 Pro, with the latest UI adding a 7-day history and “Routine measurements” for Food, Liquid, and Cooking surfaces. Tap the floating action button for everything else, or the “Default.”

A Fitbit support article about body temperature was recently updated to mention countries beyond the US:

Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States

Supported languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, and Swedish

This body temperature expansion to Europe includes the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, as of the European devices we checked today and other reports, this is not yet live. You must have an “active SIM or eSIM issued from a carrier based in one of these countries.”