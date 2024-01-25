Pixel Thermometer update rolls out: Body temp requires US SIM, cool 8 Pro, more

Google is rolling out an update to the Pixel Thermometer app that enables body temperature measurements.

As of today, this capability is only available in the US and requires an “active SIM or eSIM issued from a U.S.- based carrier.”

After the update to version 1.0.597731989, you’ll have to grant the Pixel Thermometer app access to the camera permission as the body temperature feature uses the LDAF (laser detection autofocus) sensor.

On the homescreen, you’ll see a new “Body temperature” card below “Object temperature,” which now features live imagery. The initial set-up process gives you the option to connect Fitbit to the Thermometer to log your temperature. Google then has you “review and confirm” several things, with the ability to turn on/off “Voice assist” and “Temperature guide.”

Before starting, you have to select an age range: 3+ years, 3-36 months, 0-3 months. Users are told to remove “accessories that cover your forehead or temple,” including glasses. You might also need to “pull hair away from your temples.”

Hitting “Tap to measure” starts the process. Place the “center of the camera bar near your forehead until you feel a vibration, then start measuring.” It has to be fairly close and requires tiling the device towards your head. Move the Pixel 8 Pro to your left/right temple with audio guiding you through the 4-second process. Other suggestions include:

Take the measurement indoors (recommended) or out of direct sunlight.

Take the measurement away from any fans, vents, windows, or heat sources (e.g., fireplace, portable heater).

Make sure your skin is clean and sweat-free before measuring.

Make sure the sensor window is clean and dirt-free.

Google warns that the temperature sensor cannot be too warm or too cool, with use while charging discouraged.:

Let your device rest for 10 minutes so that it acclimates to room temperature before taking another measurement.

If you’re coming from an outdoor environment, stay in a room at typical room temperatures for at least 10 minutes before taking a measurement.

Once done, you have the option to “Reset” or “Save,” which stores the measurement to the Thermometer app for 7 days before automatically deleting. On the “Recent results” page, you have the ability to save a measurement to Fitbit. From the Fitbit app, you’re also able to open the Thermometer directly.