Deals: Buy OnePlus 12 and get a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R, Nothing Ear $119 low, Galaxy Tab A9+, and more

Today’s post-Labor Day deals have arrived starting off with a notable OnePlus bundle offer. The brand is offering a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R to anyone that purchases a new OnePlus 12 smartphone right now alongside the latest Nothing Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT support and Google Fast Pair back at the $119 all-time low. Then it’s the first straight cash Amazon deal on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition alongside a host of charging deals, desk accessories, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Heads up: You can score a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R with your OnePlus 12 purchase right now

While we have seen some notable price drops, and even a bundle offer with a FREE set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, on the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone, a new promotion has arrived on the official storefront. Starting now, anyone who purchase either 12GB or the 16GB OnePlus 12 directly on the official site starting from $799.99 shipped can claim a completely FREE OnePlus Watch 2R in the process. While there is no straight discount on the phone itself right now, you’re still saving the $230 regular value of the watch with your purchase. Just be sure to claim the free watch on the listing page below the price while you’re configuration your handset.

You are indeed spending the full price on the phone here, but with the added value of the 2024 smartwatch, this is in fact the exact same amount in savings as we spotted last month with the phone at $50 and included set of free buds.

Wild Nothing Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT support, Google Fast Pair back at $119 all-time low

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on the Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds at $119 shipped via the Essential-Tech storefront we have featured a number times. You can now score the black set back down at the lowest price we have tracked since release in April. While they carry a regular price at $159 on Amazon, they are actually listed with a $149 MSRP straight from Nothing, leaving you with around 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find.

We are still seeing Nothing’s 2024 ANC Ear (a) wireless buds, its more entry-level set, down at the $79 Labor Day low, but the flagship Nothing Ear buds take things up a notch.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition with Puffy case and Crayo-Pen stylus down at $230

Amazon is now offering its first cash deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition at $229.99 shipped in both the red and yellow case options. Regularly $270, this is $40 off the going rate and the lowest price we have seen yet. However, the “Kids Edition” is mostly the same Galaxy Tab A9+ you can buy for $180 on Amazon (also $40 off) with the new Samsung Puffy Cover included. That means you can score this same tablet for $180, add the $35 cover, and come out at $215 shipped right now. You’ll have to get the blue case, and there a few difference we will touch on below, but it is a lower price tag.

The standardGalaxy Tab A9+ does not include the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition comes with he Puffy case alongside a Crayo-Pen stylus that can be stored within the case and some “fun stickers.”

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

New Pixel 9 Case releases

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]