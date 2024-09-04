Deals: Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open + FREE OnePlus Watch 2, Galaxy Tab S9 FE $110 off, Google CanvasTVs, more

Your mid-week collection of deals is now up for grabs starting with an impressive bundle offer on the sweet new Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open foldable. Not only can you knock $100 of the total, but the brand is also throwing in OnePlus Watch 2 for FREE. That deal joins an ongoing similar offer on OnePlus 12 and sits alongside a $110 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, one of the lowest prices yet on Samsung Galaxy Buds FE as well as a new low on the 2024 smart Hisense S7 Google CanvasTV, and that’s just for starters. Everything awaits below.

Score a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 and $100 off the 1TB Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open ($400 in savings)

Yesterday’s deal on the OnePlus 12 with a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R is still live, but the freebies and price drops continue today with the exciting new Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open foldable (as well as the other color options). OnePlus is now offering a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase of the unlocked OnePlus Open foldable. And if you apply code SEPBONUS at checkout, pricing on the phone will drop $100 for deals starting from $1,599.99 shipped. That means you can land the foldable smartphone and the flagship smartwatch with a total of $400 in savings today. But you’ll want to head below for details on the sweet new Crimson Shadow model.

Today’s bundle savings also carry over to the elevated Open model with the 16GB of RAM and the 1TB double the storage upgrade. That means the regularly $1,899.99 red Crimson Shadow model is eligible for the bonuses. Apply the SEPBONUS code here and you’ll knock your total down to $1,799.99, land the free OnePlus Watch 2, and save the same $400. Outside of the pre-order offer, this is the best price we have tracked to date on the gorgeous new colorway.

We called the OpenPlus Open the “best foldable available to US smartphone buyers,” when the new Crimson Shadow debuted.

Heads up: You can score a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R with your OnePlus 12 purchase right now

While we have seen some notable price drops, and even a bundle offer with a FREE set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, on the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone, a new promotion has arrived on the official storefront. Starting now, anyone who purchase either 12GB or the 16GB OnePlus 12 directly on the official site starting from $799.99 shipped can claim a completely FREE OnePlus Watch 2R in the process. While there is no straight discount on the phone itself right now, you’re still saving the $230 regular value of the watch with your purchase. Just be sure to claim the free watch on the listing page below the price while you’re configuration your handset.

You are indeed spending the full price on the phone here, but with the added value of the 2024 smartwatch, this is in fact the exact same amount in savings as we spotted last month with the phone at $50 and included set of free buds.

Score the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at $110 off today with configs starting from $340

Amazon has now brought back the $110 price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE to give folks another shot at scooping one up with a solid discount. While we did see some fleeting offers for the Prime Day festivities a couple months ago that barely made it through the 48-hour shopping bonanza, you can now score one of the mid-ranger Galaxy Tabs starting from $339.72 shipped. That’s more than $110 off the regular $450 price tag and within $10 of the Amazon all-time low outside of Prime Day. For further comparison, the Amazon price here today undercuts the Samsung direct deal price by $10.

Samsung’s regularly $100 Galaxy Buds FE with Live Translate are back down at $62 today

Update: After selling out, Woot has now brought back its $61.99 Prime shipped offer on the latest Galaxy Buds FE. Details below in original post.

We have seen the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds FE drop to $70 at Amazon, and more often to $80 or so directly from Samsung, but Woot has them down at $61.99 Prime shipped today with the full 1-year Samsung warranty in tow. A $6 delivery fee will apply for folks without a Prime membership. Regularly $100, this set is currently fetching $80 direct for 20% in savings, much like over at Amazon, but Woot has them both beat by a solid margin right now. Today’s deal is $9 under the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon to deliver the best we can find from a trusted retailer.

Score a pair of Samsung’s official 25W USB-C Fast Wall Chargers with two cables for $25 ($70 value)

Hisense’s new 144Hz Google CanvasTV undercuts The Frame, first deals live at up to $200 off

We have been featuring the Samsung Frame TVs for years, but there’s no denying how pricey they can be. Hisense debuted its own version of the picture frame-style smart TV this year known as the CanvasTV and the first deals are arriving at Amazon. You can now land the 55-inch smart S7 Google CanvasTV down at $899 shipped and the 65-inch model at $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and $1,300 respectively, both models are now matched at Best Buy to deliver the lowest prices we can find and new Amazon all-time lows. Just for a quick comparison, a 2024 55-inch The Frame from Samsung carries a $1,500 list price and a $1,200 sale price right now.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition with Puffy case and Crayo-Pen stylus down at $230

Amazon is now offering its first cash deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition at $229.99 shipped in both the red and yellow case options. Regularly $270, this is $40 off the going rate and the lowest price we have seen yet. However, the “Kids Edition” is mostly the same Galaxy Tab A9+ you can buy for $180 on Amazon (also $40 off) with the new Samsung Puffy Cover included. That means you can score this same tablet for $180, add the $35 cover, and come out at $215 shipped right now. You’ll have to get the blue case, and there a few difference we will touch on below, but it is a lower price tag.

The standard Galaxy Tab A9+ does not include the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition comes with he Puffy case alongside a Crayo-Pen stylus that can be stored within the case and some “fun stickers.”

Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

New Pixel 9 Case releases

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

