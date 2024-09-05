Google Store stops selling 2nd-gen Pixel Stand 

The 2nd-generation Pixel Stand is listed as “no longer available” across Google Stores around the world.

The search feature on the Google Store no longer brings up the Pixel Stand, while it’s not appearing in the Accessories grid. Visiting store.google.com/product/pixel_stand_2nd_gen sees the main “Add to cart” button grayed out, while a second redirects you to the homepage.

It’s no longer for purchase in the US, Canada, Japan, and other Google Stores in Europe that we checked today.

It was still being sold after the launch of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the accessory available as of last Thursday. Meanwhile, Google listed the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand as delivering the top wireless charging rates for the Pixel 9 series.

Device Charging speed Pixel 9 Pro XL 23W Pixel 9 Pro 21W Pixel 9 15W Pixel 8a 7.5W Pixel 8 Pro 23W Pixel 8 18W Pixel Fold 7.5W Pixel 7a 7.5W Pixel 7 Pro 23W Pixel 7 20W Pixel 6 Pro 23W Pixel 6 21W Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 5 10W Other Qi-compatible devices 15W

However, it’s not officially compatible with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold due to the placement of the charging coil, though some people have managed to adjust the physical placement.

It can also be used to charge compatible Pixel Buds. Google ending sales with no replacement in sight is unfortunate, with the company just releasing a 45W charger.

The $79 wireless charger was alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but didn’t ship until December of 2021. It came with a 30W USB-C power adapter (PD 3.0 w/PPS) and 1.5m USB C-to-C cable, with software features like three charging modes to control the fan, Google Photos frame support, Google Assistant integration, Sunrise Alarm, and more.

We’ve reached out to Google for more availability details.