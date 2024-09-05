 Skip to main content

Google Store stops selling 2nd-gen Pixel Stand 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 5 2024 - 11:07 am PT
The 2nd-generation Pixel Stand is listed as “no longer available” across Google Stores around the world.

The search feature on the Google Store no longer brings up the Pixel Stand, while it’s not appearing in the Accessories grid. Visiting store.google.com/product/pixel_stand_2nd_gen sees the main “Add to cart” button grayed out, while a second redirects you to the homepage. 

It’s no longer for purchase in the US, Canada, Japan, and other Google Stores in Europe that we checked today.

It was still being sold after the launch of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the accessory available as of last Thursday. Meanwhile, Google listed the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand as delivering the top wireless charging rates for the Pixel 9 series. 

DeviceCharging speed
Pixel 9 Pro XL23W
Pixel 9 Pro21W
Pixel 915W
Pixel 8a7.5W
Pixel 8 Pro23W
Pixel 818W
Pixel Fold7.5W
Pixel 7a7.5W
Pixel 7 Pro23W
Pixel 720W
Pixel 6 Pro23W
Pixel 621W
Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 510W
Other Qi-compatible devices15W

I have a Stand 2 and it works perfectly. My old wireless charger would only charge my phone to 60-70% and it would stop. I can see why the price may have put people off but the 10% Google store voucher I used (and the birthday money) made it worthwhile to get a reliable charger for me.

However, it’s not officially compatible with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold due to the placement of the charging coil, though some people have managed to adjust the physical placement.

It can also be used to charge compatible Pixel Buds. Google ending sales with no replacement in sight is unfortunate, with the company just releasing a 45W charger.

The $79 wireless charger was alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but didn’t ship until December of 2021. It came with a 30W USB-C power adapter (PD 3.0 w/PPS) and 1.5m USB C-to-C cable, with software features like three charging modes to control the fan, Google Photos frame support, Google Assistant integration, Sunrise Alarm, and more.

We’ve reached out to Google for more availability details.

Google Store

Google Pixel Stand

