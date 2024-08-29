You cannot charge the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with Pixel Stand 2 — here’s why

Ahead of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch next week, buyers should be aware that the Pixel Stand 2 cannot be used to charge the 2024 Google foldable.

Announced alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the 2nd-generation Pixel Stand shipped in December of 2021 and still costs $79. You get a 30W USB-C power adapter (PD 3.0 w/PPS) and 1.5m USB C-to-C cable in the box.

The Pixel Stand 2 maxes out at 23W wireless charging on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, while you get 21W on the Pixel 9 Pro and 15W with the Pixel 9.

A Google support document that was recently updated explicitly states that the “Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn’t support the Pixel Stand but it supports many other wireless chargers.”

The company explains how the “position of the charging coil for Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn’t perfectly centered compared to previous Pixel phones. This might make it difficult for you to charge your phone wirelessly.”

To that end, Google shared a diagram that shows where the charging coil is located:

When you use another wireless charger, adjust the position of your phone to get it to charge. To confirm if it’s aligned correctly, check the charging indicator on your phone.

With the Pixel Stand 2, the original Pixel Fold only supports 7.5W — like the Pixel 7a and 8a.

For those bought into the Google ecosystem, this is an unfortunate development, with the company not mentioning this fact more prominently on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Google Store listing or specs page.

Said specifications only say the Pixel 9 Pro Fold supports “Wireless charging (Qi-certified),” while it’s “Fast wireless charging (Qi-certified)” on the rest of Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel Stand 2 features a “nearly silent built-in fan” with three charging modes for you to select from:

Optimized (default) : Balances charging speed with fan noise for the best out of box experience

: Balances charging speed with fan noise for the best out of box experience Max : Charge at the highest possible speed, given device conditions, battery charge level, and other factors.

: Charge at the highest possible speed, given device conditions, battery charge level, and other factors. Quiet: Make the fan run as quietly as possible.

Other software features include Google Assistant integration, Photo frame on ambient display, Sunrise alarm, Screen off when dark, and Do Not Disturb while docked.

More on Pixel 9 Pro Fold: