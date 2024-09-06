Deals: Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 $120 off + $300 credit, Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC all-time low, Galaxy Buds FE, more

As we await the full breadth of deals to go live in the Discover Samsung Fall early access sale (some price drops and instant credits are now live, but there’s more to come), let’s scope out the rest of the price drops on tap. Including up to $1,320 in savings on the latest Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 devices with as much as $300 in Samsung credit and FREE storage upgrades now live, we also have one of the lowest prices ever on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE as well as a deep deal on Insta360’s vlog-ready GO 3 action camera and the first deal on the brand new Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,027. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Discover Samsung Fall early access: Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 up to $1,320 off, FREE storage upgrades, $300 Samsung credits

The Discover Samsung Fall sale is now live in the early access phase with deep deals on Galaxy Buds 3 and Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and more. But the deals are also carrying over to Samsung’s latest handsets as well. You’re looking at up to $1,320 in savings here across the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ as well as the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 by way of FREE storage upgrades on the 512GB models and as much as $1,200 in enhanced trade-in values – that’s a ton of potential credit here. Again, this is the early access sale, so you’ll need to hit the links on this post to see the full promotional offers come available to you (or so we have been told).

Galaxy Z Flip 6 $1,100 (Reg. $1,220) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $650 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,220) Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,900 (Reg. $2,020) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $1200 Enhanced Trade In Plus $300 Samsung credit

(Reg. $2,020) Galaxy S24 Ultra from $1,250 (Reg. $1,420) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $700 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,420) Galaxy S24+ $1,000 (Reg. $1,200) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,200)

First deal strikes Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop 7 (2024) Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,027

We’ve tracked a lot of deals on newly launched Copilot+ PCs from Samsung, Dell, and more recently, but Microsoft’s own Surface Laptop (2024) has been fetching the full price since its debut. Well, that changes today as Amazon is offering the very first chance to save on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC in black at $1,027.17 shipped. That’s straight up a $173 discount on a brand new laptop that debuted a few months back carrying a $1,200 price tag. This is the first time we’re tracking a deal on this laptop which has fetched as much as $1,525 on Amazon. The same notebook, in case you’re wondering, is currently going for $1,400 at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s regularly $100 Galaxy Buds FE with Live Translate are back down at $62 today

Update: After selling out, Woot has now brought back its $61.99 Prime shipped offer on the latest Galaxy Buds FE. Details below in original post.

We have seen the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds FE drop to $70 at Amazon, and more often to $80 or so directly from Samsung, but Woot has them down at $61.99 Prime shipped today with the full 1-year Samsung warranty in tow. A $6 delivery fee will apply for folks without a Prime membership. Regularly $100, this set is currently fetching $80 direct for 20% in savings, much like over at Amazon, but Woot has them both beat by a solid margin right now. Today’s deal is $9 under the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon to deliver the best we can find from a trusted retailer.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Score a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 and $100 off the 1TB Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open ($400 in savings)

Yesterday’s deal on the OnePlus 12 with a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R is still live, but the freebies and price drops continue today with the exciting new Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open foldable (as well as the other color options). OnePlus is now offering a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase of the unlocked OnePlus Open foldable. And if you apply code SEPBONUS at checkout, pricing on the phone will drop $100 for deals starting from $1,599.99 shipped. That means you can land the foldable smartphone and the flagship smartwatch with a total of $400 in savings today. But you’ll want to head below for details on the sweet new Crimson Shadow model.

Today’s bundle savings also carry over to the elevated Open model with the 16GB of RAM and the 1TB double the storage upgrade. That means the regularly $1,899.99 red Crimson Shadow model is eligible for the bonuses. Apply the SEPBONUS code here and you’ll knock your total down to $1,799.99, land the free OnePlus Watch 2, and save the same $400. Outside of the pre-order offer, this is the best price we have tracked to date on the gorgeous new colorway.

We called the OpenPlus Open the “best foldable available to US smartphone buyers,” when the new Crimson Shadow debuted.

Heads up: You can score a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R with your OnePlus 12 purchase right now

While we have seen some notable price drops, and even a bundle offer with a FREE set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, on the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone, a new promotion has arrived on the official storefront. Starting now, anyone who purchase either 12GB or the 16GB OnePlus 12 directly on the official site starting from $799.99 shipped can claim a completely FREE OnePlus Watch 2R in the process. While there is no straight discount on the phone itself right now, you’re still saving the $230 regular value of the watch with your purchase. Just be sure to claim the free watch on the listing page below the price while you’re configuration your handset.

You are indeed spending the full price on the phone here, but with the added value of the 2024 smartwatch, this is in fact the exact same amount in savings as we spotted last month with the phone at $50 and included set of free buds.

Upgraded 2024 Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch returns to $262 all-time low (Reg. $350)

The new Ticwatch 5 Enduro model has now returned to its best price yet. After being unleashed this past May as an updated version of the existing model, the official Mobvoi Amazon store is serving up an on-page coupon once again to knock the price on the Wear OS Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch down to $261.99 shipped. Regularly $350, you’ll find this deal live on both the Obsidian and Slate colorways. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention to land at the lowest price we have tracked for the second time since release.

As mentioned above, the Enduro upgrade landed a few months back as an updated version of the standard Ticwatch Pro 5 – a smart watch you can score on sale right now for $226.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. The new model delivers an updated design with a unique etching detail on the bezel and an upgraded higher-end band strap.

New Pixel 9 Case releases

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]