 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaks in multiple colors, has 15W wireless charging

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 9 2024 - 8:42 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy s23 fe

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S24 FE and, ahead of its launch, we can confirm its design as well as its wireless charging capabilities.

Through the WPC database, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE has surfaced, confirming the design of the device, as well as that it has wireless charging at 15W.

This speed is unchanged from the Galaxy S23 FE, and so is the same spec. Wireless charging in the Galaxy S23 FE is still based on the Qi 1.3.3 spec, not the newer Qi2 (which Samsung’s Galaxy Ring uses). It would be exceptionally odd, though, for Samsung’s first smartphone with Qi2 to be this budget model, though, so it’s not a surprise by any means.

The image of the Galaxy S24 FE here is blurry, but we can see the core design at play, including the thinner bezels compared to the prior generation.

This aligns with a batch of leaked images posted last week by Android Headlines, in which the device is seen in “Graphite,” blue, green, and yellow color variants. The same report claims that the bezels will be 1.99mm thick around the 6.7-inch, 120Hz display. Galaxy S24 FE will also apparently be made with aluminum and feature Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The upgraded materials are welcome, but the design here is virtually identical to the Galaxy S23 FE (pictured above).

Samsung is expected to reveal its next “Fan Edition” release in the coming weeks.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications