Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaks in multiple colors, has 15W wireless charging

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S24 FE and, ahead of its launch, we can confirm its design as well as its wireless charging capabilities.

Through the WPC database, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE has surfaced, confirming the design of the device, as well as that it has wireless charging at 15W.

This speed is unchanged from the Galaxy S23 FE, and so is the same spec. Wireless charging in the Galaxy S23 FE is still based on the Qi 1.3.3 spec, not the newer Qi2 (which Samsung’s Galaxy Ring uses). It would be exceptionally odd, though, for Samsung’s first smartphone with Qi2 to be this budget model, though, so it’s not a surprise by any means.

The image of the Galaxy S24 FE here is blurry, but we can see the core design at play, including the thinner bezels compared to the prior generation.

This aligns with a batch of leaked images posted last week by Android Headlines, in which the device is seen in “Graphite,” blue, green, and yellow color variants. The same report claims that the bezels will be 1.99mm thick around the 6.7-inch, 120Hz display. Galaxy S24 FE will also apparently be made with aluminum and feature Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The upgraded materials are welcome, but the design here is virtually identical to the Galaxy S23 FE (pictured above).

Samsung is expected to reveal its next “Fan Edition” release in the coming weeks.

