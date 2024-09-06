Galaxy Z Fold ‘Special Edition’ leaks with thinner design, bigger camera bump

Samsung is working on a “Special Edition” Galaxy Z Fold device based on the Fold 6, but with a thinner design. Now, we’re getting a first look at the updated hardware.

Previously thought to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim,” Samsung’s “Special Edition” foldable is effectively the company’s effort to deliver on the thinner, more advanced designs that its competition has been delivering (even though it still won’t be that slim compared to devices like the Honor Magic V3). The device is also said to deliver on a long overdue camera upgrade with a 200MP primary sensor.

Now, we’re getting a chance to see the hardware.

An image posted by Android Headlines claims to show the Galaxy Z Fold “Special Edition,” revealing its clearly thinner design. The back of the device also picks up what looks like a brushed metal finish of some kind.

The other obvious change is to the camera module, which is bigger. There are still three lenses and they are designed in pretty much the same way, but the thicker module suggests that a new sensor is in play, likely including the 200MP sensor that’s been rumored.

The display aspect ratio appears mostly unchanged, but they’re both said to be a bit larger.

Samsung is expected to launch this device as soon as this month, but only in China and South Korea.

