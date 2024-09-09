 Skip to main content

One UI 6.1.1 begins rolling out in US, Europe, and India

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Sep 9 2024 - 4:04 am PT
4 Comments

After a protracted wait and numerous delays, the One UI 6.1.1 update is now beginning to rollout in the US, Europe, and India for Galaxy S24 units in each region.

After confining which devices will be updated as part of Samsung’s big IFA 2024 press conference, the initial rollout was limited. However, after just a few short days we are now started to see the One UI 6.1.1 update hit US, European, and Indian shores.

According to several posts on Reddit, the One UI 6.1.1 update is hitting devices in India, the UK, and the US. The patch varies in size at almost 3GB but, according to screenshots shared, brings the August 2024 security patch rather than the latest September security update.

one ui 6.1.1 us

While we still can’t wait to see what the proposed Android 15-based One UI 7.0 overhaul brings, One UI 6.1.1 brings some neat quality of life functionality and AI enhancements of its own. Some of the new AI features include “Listening Mode””” in Interpreter, “Composer” for Chat Assist, and “Suggested Replies” are making the jump from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to other devices such as the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Notes is also getting a new function called “PDF Overlay Translation.” There are also improvements to Note Assist, while “Sketch to Image” works similarly to the Pixel “Reimagine” function by adding additional content to an existing image based on a rough sketch or drawing.

The Korean tech giant has confirmed only the following handsets are set to receive One UI 6.1.1:

If you are in one of the regions listed, be sure to check for One UI 6.1.1 by heading to Settings > Software > System updates.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung One UI

Samsung One UI

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 8a
Nothing Ear

Nothing Ear

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications