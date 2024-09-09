One UI 6.1.1 begins rolling out in US, Europe, and India

After a protracted wait and numerous delays, the One UI 6.1.1 update is now beginning to rollout in the US, Europe, and India for Galaxy S24 units in each region.

After confining which devices will be updated as part of Samsung’s big IFA 2024 press conference, the initial rollout was limited. However, after just a few short days we are now started to see the One UI 6.1.1 update hit US, European, and Indian shores.

According to several posts on Reddit, the One UI 6.1.1 update is hitting devices in India, the UK, and the US. The patch varies in size at almost 3GB but, according to screenshots shared, brings the August 2024 security patch rather than the latest September security update.

While we still can’t wait to see what the proposed Android 15-based One UI 7.0 overhaul brings, One UI 6.1.1 brings some neat quality of life functionality and AI enhancements of its own. Some of the new AI features include “Listening Mode””” in Interpreter, “Composer” for Chat Assist, and “Suggested Replies” are making the jump from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to other devices such as the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Notes is also getting a new function called “PDF Overlay Translation.” There are also improvements to Note Assist, while “Sketch to Image” works similarly to the Pixel “Reimagine” function by adding additional content to an existing image based on a rough sketch or drawing.

The Korean tech giant has confirmed only the following handsets are set to receive One UI 6.1.1:

If you are in one of the regions listed, be sure to check for One UI 6.1.1 by heading to Settings > Software > System updates.

