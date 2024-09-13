Blackmagic Camera 1.3 adds more recording framerates on some Pixels, and more

Blackmagic Camera 1.3 for Android is now rolling out with even more “Pro” level video recording functions for supported devices.

This update was confirmed as rolling out by the official Blackmagic account on Threads with a whole host of features bundled in. The most notable for Pixel owners is the ability to record higher framerates on your device. Sadly, this doesn’t unlock 120fps recording from what we can tell, but it should improve the experience on older Pixels. The previous version only supported 60fps video on selected handsets, but now all Pixels that work with Blackmagic Camera 1.3 should have more framerate options available.

Other updates here include timecode for recorded clips. In simple terms, timecode is a sequence of numbers that helps you synchronize audio and video when in your editing software of choice.

Another neat Pro tool added with Blackmagic Camera 1.3 is the anamorphic desqueeze option. Anamorphic lenses allow you to capture a much wider field of view, but the aspect ratio is needs to be corrected in post. The desqueeze function stretches the camera preview to account for the wider field of view and displays your video clip in the correct aspect ratio.

The changes don’t stop there, as there is now support for timelapse recordings too. Off-speed recording has been added and this allows you to shoot footage at a different frame rate than the project frame rate. It’s a common function on Blackmagic cinema cameras that has made the jump to version 1.3 of the app. You’re also able to adjust the audio gain in-app too.

The final few tweaks include support for some more devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Flip 6, Fold 5, and Fold 6 alongside the Xiaomi 13T. Blackmagic Camera 1.3 also includes numerous performance and stability improvements to enhance the experience of this third-party camera application.

According to Blackmagic, the update should be rolling out right now via the Google Play Store.

