What’s new in the September 2024 Google System Updates

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.
The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:
- Adaptive Connectivity Services: Search the “All apps” list in Settings and open App info for the version number
- Android System Intelligence: App info
- Android TV Core Services
- Android WebView: App info
- Device Health Services: App info
- Settings Services: App info
- Google Play Store: App info
- Google Play system update: Settings > About phone > Android version
- SIM Manager: App info
A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.
Google Play services v24.34 (2024-09-02)
Developer Services
- [Phone] Bug fixes for Developer Services related services.
Device Connectivity
- [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll get instructions on how to use Quick Share.
- [Phone] With updates to Quick Share, you’ll get a new flow when you receive files.
- [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll get UI updates when you receive files through Quick Share.
Wallet
- [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to use JCB Contactless payment methods in Japan.
Google Play Store v42.6 (2024-09-02)
- [PC, Phone, TV] With improvements to Google Play Protect, you’ll get protection from more harmful apps.
- [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to see your Play Points status at the top of the App Details page.
- [Auto] When you open the Play Store sign-in page for Android Auto, you’ll see a banner image with app icons that explains the benefits of Play Store.
