What’s new in the September 2024 Google System Updates

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

Google Play services v24.34 (2024-09-02)

Developer Services

[Phone] Bug fixes for Developer Services related services.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll get instructions on how to use Quick Share.

[Phone] With updates to Quick Share, you’ll get a new flow when you receive files.

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll get UI updates when you receive files through Quick Share.

Wallet

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to use JCB Contactless payment methods in Japan.

Google Play Store v42.6 (2024-09-02)

[PC, Phone, TV] With improvements to Google Play Protect, you’ll get protection from more harmful apps.

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to see your Play Points status at the top of the App Details page.

[Auto] When you open the Play Store sign-in page for Android Auto, you’ll see a banner image with app icons that explains the benefits of Play Store.