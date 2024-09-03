 Skip to main content

What’s new in the September 2024 Google System Updates

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 2 2024 - 5:05 pm PT
The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

Google Play services v24.34 (2024-09-02)

Developer Services

  • [Phone] Bug fixes for Developer Services related services.

Device Connectivity

  • [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll get instructions on how to use Quick Share.
  • [Phone] With updates to Quick Share, you’ll get a new flow when you receive files.
  • [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll get UI updates when you receive files through Quick Share.

Wallet

  • [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to use JCB Contactless payment methods in Japan.

Google Play Store v42.6 (2024-09-02)

  • [PC, Phone, TV] With improvements to Google Play Protect, you’ll get protection from more harmful apps.
  • [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to see your Play Points status at the top of the App Details page.
  • [Auto] When you open the Play Store sign-in page for Android Auto, you’ll see a banner image with app icons that explains the benefits of Play Store.
