Motorola is bringing the ThinkPhone back for another round in 2025

Motorola’s ThinkPhone was a no-nonsense business-oriented Android device that proved to be a strong device for just about anyone. According to a recent leak, the ThinkPhone will be back in 2025 with a few significant changes.

Motorola technically belongs to Lenovo, which has hands in dozens of baskets across multiple industries. One prime and outward example is Lenovo’s Think line, which puts office-focused devices like the ThinkPad in the hands of many. That lineup was the catalyst for the ThinkPhone, which works best when paired with Lenovo’s ecosystem.

According to Android Headlines, Motorola is bringing the Thinkphone back in 2025. It’s set to be a little different than the previous model. One big change is the shift from using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs to equipping a Dimensity 7300.

That chipset will power a 6.36-inch OLED display coming in at 2670 x 1200 at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. That change means the phone is technically smaller than its predecessor, and has a smaller 4,310mAh battery. Still, Motorola is equipping the 2025 ThinkPhone with 68W charging utilizing proprietary charging bricks.

The back of the phone is set to house a 50MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide lens. With that will be a 10MP 3x optical zoom unit for those who want a telephoto option. Those sit within another carbon-fiber rear panel that made the original ThinkPhone such a unique device.

The change in SoC will likely have huge implications. Not only that, but the smaller battery and smaller screen may also result in a phone that performs and feels much different than what we saw in 2023. Hopefully, Motorola will stick to the same path with decent software and UPS support down the road.

No details on when the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 will become available and what it will cost are available. If the last version is any indication, we may see the phone announced in early 2025.