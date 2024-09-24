‘Popcorn!’ is a battle royale-esque Google Doodle

The latest Google Doodle today is an interactive battle royale-esque game that celebrates “Popcorn!”

The premise of this game is that you’re a kernel in a circular arena. A stick of butter in the middle ejects projectiles that will pop you if you’re hit twice.

Use arrow keys on desktop or the virtual joystick when playing with a touchscreen to move, while there are three kernel types that each have their own ability that you access by tapping (or pressing the spacebar): Heal, Shield, and Catch & throw.

You’re competing against 59 other players to be the last one standing. In addition to playing solo (with other people that clicked on the Doodle), there’s a squad mode where you can invite friends via a shareable link.

As always, you can launch the Popcorn! Doodle from google.com, Chrome’s New Tab Page, and the Google app on Android or iOS.