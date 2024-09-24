Google TV Streamer doesn’t come with an HDMI cable, so you’ll get a $10 discount instead

One of the odd quirks of the Google TV Streamer is that the set-top box doesn’t come with an HDMI cable in the box, but Google will send you $10 off of one in its place.

The Google TV Streamer is a pretty awesome set-top box, but the $99 device lacks the HDMI cable that you’ll need to use it in the box. It’s an odd decision on Google’s part, especially seeing as Chromecast owners upgrading to the new device may quite literally not have an HDMI cable ready to replace it given that the previous dongle had that plug built in.

Google does sell a cable separately, though.

The “Google Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable” is now available through the Google Store for $19.99. The 6.5ft cable supports HDMI 2.1b and is designed specifically to complement the new Streamer. It’s just not in the box.

To make the new cable a bit more affordable for Streamer buyers, Google is sending out discount codes via email to those who have pre-ordered the device. The email reads in part:

Take $10 off a Google HDMI cable. It’s perfect for your Google TV Streamer. Because you recently pre-ordered the Google TV Streamer, we’re giving you a discount on the new Google Ultra High­-Speed HDMI Cable. Thanks for being with us since the Chromecast days.

Below that, you’ll get a unique coupon code for buying the cable at a discount.

The email implies that part of the criteria for getting this discount is having previously owned a Chromecast, which hints that Google is well aware of the potential issue that arises from not including a cable in the box.

The discount code takes the cost of the cable down to $9.99 and expires on November 30.

Of course, the Google TV Streamer readily supports any full-size HDMI cable that you might already own. However, we have noted that some cables can result in the Streamer not sitting flush on a table.

