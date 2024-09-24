You can now buy the Google TV Streamer in these 19 countries

When the Google TV Streamer was announced in early August, only the US Google Store listed the device for pre-order. That has now changed with global availability as of September 24.

Google only opening pre-orders in the US was unusual, with product pages for the Google TV Streamer not appearing internationally until September 24. For the past few weeks, Google was still showing the Chromecast worldwide.

You can buy the Google TV Streamer from the Google Store in the following countries:

Australia Japan Austria Netherlands Belgium Norway Canada Spain Denmark Sweden Finland Switzerland France Taiwan Germany United Kingdom Ireland United States Italy

These are the same 19 countries that previously sold the Chromecast with Google TV (HD + 4K).

As a reminder, the Hazel color is only available in the US Google Store. Everyone else just gets Porcelain. Amazon’s listing for the Google TV Streamer is back up, while it’s also available at Best Buy.

Google is also now selling the new Voice Remote. This is mostly intended as a replacement for TV Streamer owners, but can be purchased by those still using the Chromecast with Google TV.

