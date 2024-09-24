Google Store now sells Google TV Streamer Voice Remote, $20 Google HDMI cable

With today’s Google TV Streamer launch, including at Amazon and other retailers, you can now buy the new Voice Remote directly from the Google Store, as well as a “Google Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable.”

Like the “Voice Remote for Chromecast with Google TV” (currently out of stock) that came before, the “Google TV Streamer Voice Remote” is $19.99. At the moment, it’s only available in Porcelain, with the ability to “Get notified” when Hazel starts shipping.

This slightly taller remote swaps the Assistant button for Home underneath the D-pad, though Back stays in the same place. The new “Assistant / Mic button” has a physical marker/bump with the new Mute shortcut below it. Volume is next on the fact after previously being on the right edge. Google says this will reduce accidental adjustments.

YouTube and Netflix are unchanged, while Power is now joined by a Customizable button for the Home Panel, any app, or input like before. The microphone slots in between those two, while the speaker for Find My Remote is on the back. You might notice a slight grain, but the texture is not very obvious, while the wobble is still there.

2 AAA batteries are included in the box, while the specs sheet officially notes compatibility with Google’s older devices:

Google TV Streamer (4K)

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Meanwhile, there is now a “Google Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable.” For $19.99, you get a thin HDMI 2.1b cable that’s not included with the Google TV Streamer. In our review, we noted how some cables are so thick they lift up the base of the new streaming device, thus resulting in a slant.

The cable is “Snow” white and measures 2 meters (6.5 feet) with a listed data transfer rate of 48 Gbps. It very much looks like Google’s USB-C cables.