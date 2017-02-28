9to5Toys Lunch Break: Free Chromecast w/ Google Home purchase, TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router $120, DJI Phantom 4 PRO $1,200, more

- Feb. 28th 2017 12:14 pm PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

google-home-chromecast-deals1

B&H is throwing in a free Chromecast with purchase of Google Home: $130 shipped ($164 value)

 

tp-link-ac3150-wireless-wi-fi-gigabit-router

Daily Deals: TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gigabit Router $120, SwissGear Pulsar Deluxe Laptop Backpack $50, more

Amazon is taking 20% off gaming and networking accessories: SteelSeries Optical Mouse $40, much more

dji-phantom-4-pro-copy

The impressive DJI Phantom 4 PRO gets its first notable discount at $1,199 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

13-inch-macbook-pro-touchbar

Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

Save over $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB: $797 shipped (Reg. $999)

powerbeats3-active-colors

Here’s your chance to score a rare discount on Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

grovemade-iphone-cases

9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]

legend_of_zelda_breath-of-the-wild

Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

mpow-car-mounts

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Phone Holder w/ lock and release for cars $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $14), more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

 

ixpand-lightning-flash-drive-1

SanDisk iXpand 32GB Lightning Flash Drive for iPhone or iPad: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

apple-iphone-7-deals-att

AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7

samsung-curved-4k-buydig1-1

Deals on 4K Smart UHDTVs: Samsung 65-inch Curved $949 (Reg. $1,200), more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

sony-xperia-ear

Sony’s conceptual Xperia Ear wireless earbuds hope to compete with Apple AirPods

nokia-3310

Nokia’s 3310 updates the classic design with bright colors and new features

2017-02-27_14-46-31

SanDisk just introduced a faster A1-enabled 256GB microSD card

