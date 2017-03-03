Samsung will reportedly open pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 on April 10th

We’re just a few weeks away from Samsung’s official announcement of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, but generally, that means we have even longer until it’s available for sale. However, it seems like we won’t have to wait all that long for pre-orders to go up if a new report is to be believed.

According to industry sources, The Investor reports that Samsung will be opening up pre-orders for its next flagship device on April 10th — about two weeks following the device’s official announcement.

Further, the report states that Samsung will launch sales of the device starting on April 21st, lining up with a report from earlier this month that provided the same date.

As we’ve previously heard, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is expected to pack a “bezel-light” display, leaving enough room for a 5.7-inch display in the standard unit (6.2-inch in the Plus) that isn’t too much bigger than previous flagships from the company in terms of overall hardware size.

Under the hood, we’re expecting to see the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android Nougat. Further, there will be a 12MP rear camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and on-screen buttons — a first for Samsung’s flagship lineup. There’s still a lot to learn about the Galaxy S8, but so far, things are looking pretty good…