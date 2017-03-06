Samsung Pay officially launches in India with support for Paytm wallet

As Android Pay and Apple Pay continue to expand around the globe, Samsung today launched its mobile payment platform in India. The official announcement comes after the company teased the launch last month and allowed users to signup for early access last week. If you signed up last week, the service has now gone live.

As noted by SamMobile, Samsung Pay in India is supported by Axis, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Standard Chartered banks (MasterCard and VISA debit and credit cards). Additionally, users can add their Paytm wallet accounts. Further down the line, Samsung will add support for Citibank, as well.

Samsung Pay works with the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A5, and the Galaxy A7. Devices that launch as time goes on will also be supported.

As of right now, it appears that Samsung Pay is only live for those who signed up for early access last week, but presumably it will expand to all users sooner rather than alter. Samsung Pay’s launch in India is notable, however, as currently neither Apple Pay nor Android Pay are available in the country.

If you’re located in India, let us know down in the comments how your first Samsung Pay transaction goes.