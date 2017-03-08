BritBox streaming service brings old & new British TV to Android & the web; Chromecast & Roku soon

If you’re a fan of British TV shows, the BritBox streaming service – launching in the U.S. today – offers access to both old-time classics and brand new series’ for $6.99 per month. You can watch it on Android devices and the web, with Roku and Chromecast support coming soon, reports Variety.

The service offers access to shows from both the BBC and the largest commercial broadcast network, ITV. Classic British shows available from BritBox include the original version of The Office, Fawlty Towers, Blackadder, Absolutely Fabulous, Miss Marple, Inspector Morse, Prime Suspect, Cracker and more.

Current episodes of British dramas and soaps will be available as soon as 24 hours after their UK broadcast. These include EastEnders, Emmerdale, Holby City and Casualty.

BritBox will be competing with Acorn TV, which has been offering access to a wide range of British TV shows for the lower price of $4.99/month or $49.99/year.