The unlocked Moto Z Play is now being updated to Android Nougat

One of the quiet winners in the mobile space last year was the Moto Z Play. With mid-range specs, a solid premium build, compatibility with Moto Mods, and battery life that isn’t rivaled by anyone else, all for under $500, the Z Play easily became one of the best options on the market and now, it’s getting even better.

Shortly after starting the Android Nougat rollout for the Verizon variant of the Moto Z Play, Motorola/Lenovo have started pushing Android Nougat to the unlocked variant of the phone.

Just like the Verizon update, Android Nougat for the unlocked Moto Z Play is a clean version of the OS, just like on Google’s Nexus and Pixel devices. That means Moto Z Play owners will get enhanced multitasking capabilities with multi-window and “quick switch” as well as customizable quick settings and tiles from specific apps on your device. Further, Moto Z Play owners will get bundled notifications and improved notification controls along with some small support updates for Moto Mods.

The most important update, though, is an enhanced Doze mode. The Moto Z Play already brings some of the best battery life on any phone to the table, so I can only imagine how good it will be with improvements to Doze.

If you’re using a Moto Z Play, the update should be available in the coming days for all users. If you’ve been considering picking one up, you can find it on Amazon for $399, $50 off the retail price.