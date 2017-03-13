TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Watch leaks before tomorrow’s announcement

Last year Tag Heuer made headlines for releasing the most expensive Android Wear device and this year they’re following that up with another similarly priced. While we were going to have to wait until tomorrow to hear more about the watch, TAG Heuer accidentally released information about the new Connected Modular 45 Watch online early…

First spotted by Droid-Life, the Connected Modular 45 Watch will come featuring a 45 mm watchface, Android Wear 2.0, NFC, GPS, will be water-resistant to 50 meters, have an AMOLED display with 4GB of RAM, an ambient light sensor, a battery that should make the watch last more than 24 hours, and will be powered by an Intel CPU.

The standout feature for the Connected Modular 45 Watch comes from the “modular” part of the watch’s name. This is because not only will you be able to change out the device’s watchband, lugs, and buckle, but you will also be able to swap out the Connected smartwatch module and replace it with a mechanical one. And as this module will feature a legitimate 3-hand mechanical tourbillon, the Connected Modular 45 Watch will actually have “Swiss Made” certification.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any images of the Connected Modular 45 Watch yet except for the small one shown below.

In case you were wondering what type of color and material options you will have for watchbands, lugs, and buckles, don’t worry as you have more than a couple to choose from. Rubber straps will come in black, blue, red, white, yellow, green, orange, and electric blue, calfskin and rubber watchband combos will be available in black, gray, and light brown, and there will be ceramic and titanium options available too.

As for the watch’s lug options, you can choose from titanium, titanium with diamonds, titanium with 18K rose gold, and titanium with a matte black ceramic finish. Finally, the buckles will be limited to PVD and titanium.

If you’re interested in purchasing the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Watch, it will be available in the US for $1,650. We haven’t heard anything yet as to when it will be available but we expect to learn more about the watch itself and its availability tomorrow.