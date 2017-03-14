Which do you think is better: Android TV or Chromecast? [Poll]

In today’s world, we have so many different entertainment options to choose from when we want to watch something on TV. The stress of deciding on what to binge watch is only made worse when trying to decide how you will watch it. Google has two great offerings that allow you easily stream almost anything out there: the Chromecast and Android TV. Which do you think is better?

The core feature built into the Chromecast is something called Google Cast. This allows users to “cast” content from their mobile devices onto the big screen. Android TV also has Google Cast built in but offers users the ability to download apps and then scroll through shows with the use of a remote.

Overall, both solutions work and the best option is whichever option you choose. As we concluded in our comparison of the two Google products, both Android TV and Chromecast have their pros and cons. The Chromecast is the budget option as the cheapest model is available for $35 and works with Android and iOS devices. Android TV, available either built into a television or with the additional purchase of a step-top box, tends to be more powerful and versatile.

Do you prefer the simplicity of the Chromecast or do you like the added value of a remote and user interface found with Android TV? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!