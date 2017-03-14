Google Home app updated w/ new ‘Listen’ tab, shows streaming music from Play Music & Spotify

Google today has announced an update to its Home app on Android and iOS that makes it easy to stream music from a variety of different music streaming services. Google made the announcement in a blog post, saying that the new feature offers a “dedicated space for all your favorite music.”

Google is rolling out an update to the Home app that adds a new “Listen” tab. Under this new tab, users will find a variety of different music from over “200+ cast-compatible” music and audio apps, including Google Play Music and Spotify.

The “Listen” tab makes it incredibly easy to now find curated content and immediately send it to your TV or other Cast device. The new tab is located at the top of the interface, right in-between the “Watch” and “Discover” tabs. Google is putting a specific focus on the ease of finding curated content for any situation.