Google Home app updated w/ new ‘Listen’ tab, shows streaming music from Play Music & Spotify

Google today has announced an update to its Home app on Android and iOS that makes it easy to stream music from a variety of different music streaming services. Google made the announcement in a blog post, saying that the new feature offers a “dedicated space for all your favorite music.”
Google is rolling out an update to the Home app that adds a new “Listen” tab. Under this new tab, users will find a variety of different music from over “200+ cast-compatible” music and audio apps, including Google Play Music and Spotify.
The “Listen” tab makes it incredibly easy to now find curated content and immediately send it to your TV or other Cast device. The new tab is located at the top of the interface, right in-between the “Watch” and “Discover” tabs. Google is putting a specific focus on the ease of finding curated content for any situation.
The new Listen tab shows you curated lists of ready-to-stream, personalized albums and playlists from your favorite music apps, like Google Play Music and Spotify. You’ll also find compatible music and audio apps you already have on your phone or tablet, as well as a section to discover new apps to download.
So whether you’re looking for an upbeat playlist to listen to while you cook, or a something to unwind after dinner, the Google Home app is ready to help you find the perfect entertainment to cast to your TV or speakers.
Google Home can be downloaded from the Play Store and iOS App Store for free.